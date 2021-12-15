Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.66

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 9975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 87.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 26.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

