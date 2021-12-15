Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 52,254 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.17. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.