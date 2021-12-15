Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

