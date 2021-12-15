Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 983 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $297.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

