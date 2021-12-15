Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.82%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

