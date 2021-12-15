Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.