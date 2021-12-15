Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

