Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

