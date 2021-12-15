Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 586,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $69,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 43,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.84. 188,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,795. The company has a market cap of $236.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

