Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,204 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.18.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

