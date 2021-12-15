Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $483.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

