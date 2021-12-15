Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,870 shares of company stock worth $207,284,894 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

