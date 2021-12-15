Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVON opened at GBX 919 ($12.14) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 860 ($11.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,765 ($49.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,549.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,096.85. The stock has a market cap of £285.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Paul McDonald purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,069 ($27.34) per share, with a total value of £39,973.08 ($52,825.53). Insiders have purchased 1,954 shares of company stock worth $4,027,812 over the last three months.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.05) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

