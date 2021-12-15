B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 91,247 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

ALTG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 173,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.84. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.