Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Down 8.3%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 18.68 and last traded at 18.87. 4,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 951,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

