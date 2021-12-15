Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Down 8.3%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 18.68 and last traded at 18.87. 4,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 951,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

