Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

