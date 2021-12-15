Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.