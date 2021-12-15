BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.53. BancFirst shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 106,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

