Banco Bradesco (BBDO) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Banco Bradesco to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 2157 8955 7241 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Banco Bradesco’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion $3.21 billion 6.64 Banco Bradesco Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.01

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Banco Bradesco Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

