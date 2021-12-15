Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.94

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 15234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

