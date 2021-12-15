Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,697. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.