Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,744,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

