Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,771,101 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.83% of Capital One Financial worth $1,260,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

