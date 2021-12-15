Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,204,967 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.04% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,288,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

