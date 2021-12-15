Bank of America Corp DE Buys 41,496 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.94% of Intuit worth $1,259,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

