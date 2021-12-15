Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.83% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,519,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

PH stock opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

