Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.12 Billion Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.64% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $1,118,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.