Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.17 Billion Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 12.90% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,173,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

