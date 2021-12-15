Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.29 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.73% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,288,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 155,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.