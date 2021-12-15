Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.40 Billion Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $1,402,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.