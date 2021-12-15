Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of ASML worth $1,001,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.39 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $459.48 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $800.29 and a 200-day moving average of $773.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

