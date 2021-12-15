Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,475,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

