Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,344,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

