Bank of America Corp DE Sells 150,168 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.40% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $1,068,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $166.26 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

