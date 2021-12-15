Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,825 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,487,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day moving average is $286.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

