Bank of America Corp DE Sells 42,245,663 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,903,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,245,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.75% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,345,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,144,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

