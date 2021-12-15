Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $632,667.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

