Barclays Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $523.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

