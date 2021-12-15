Barclays Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $523.15 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.70.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.