Barclays Trims Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Target Price to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.