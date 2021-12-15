Barclays Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Overweight

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

