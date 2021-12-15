Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Down 6.5%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 19,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,653,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

