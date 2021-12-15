Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $318.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.83 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

