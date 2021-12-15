Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Acquires $137,400.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick bought 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick acquired 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 982,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,229. The company has a market capitalization of $363.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

