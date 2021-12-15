Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.74

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.74 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.25 ($0.21). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 70,512 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

