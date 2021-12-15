BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.37

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.37 and traded as high as C$65.20. BCE shares last traded at C$64.53, with a volume of 3,554,420 shares trading hands.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$58.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

