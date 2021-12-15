Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.13 and last traded at 2.14, with a volume of 22512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BODY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 4.10.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

