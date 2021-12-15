Beacon Trading Down 28% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $585,952.33 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00031004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 132.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

