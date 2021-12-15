BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $278.43

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $278.43, but opened at $260.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $235.38, with a volume of 8,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

