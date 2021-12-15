BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.50

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 9407623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

